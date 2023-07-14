By: News 9

Links Mentioned On July 14, 2023

The Big Give Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for Clear Spring Church's The Big Give on July 29. To register to receive free school supplies, click here.

Boots & Badges Block Party

Oklahoma City Police's largest first responder blood drive is happening next week. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 22 at the Paycom Center.