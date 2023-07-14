Motorcyclist Wanted For Endangering Others While Eluding Police

-

The Oklahoma County District Attorney filed charges against a man accused of trying to encourage an Edmond police detective into a pursuit.

Edmond Police said a motorcyclist swerving in and out of traffic caught the attention of one of their detectives. The probable cause affidavit said his estimated speed was well over 100 miles per hour.

“At that red light there off the 1-35 he turned on his lights to initiate a stop,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police Department said.

Instead of pulling over, the motorcyclist had other plans.

“That's when the motorcycle rider turned around and kind of taunted our officer like come on let's go. He ran the red light and got back on 1-35. He did a U-turn and got right back on the highway,” Ward said.

Police said the rider sped off towards OKC and they did not initiate a chase based on the traffic. Before he got away, the detective was able to get a picture of his tag that says "Will Run."

They posted it to social media and it turns out a lot of people have seen him.

“Other jurisdictions, their police departments said we've seen him, we've heard about him,” Ward said.

People also sent in tips saying there's video of him on social media exhibiting the same behavior and wearing the same clothes.

You can also see the rider weaving in and out of traffic in his mirrored helmet shield.

“Using the tattoos and some other evidence to identify him specifically,” Ward said.

Edmond police said the man behind the helmet is Andrew Arnold.

The detective who originally tried to pull him over, stayed on the case.

“He was like a dog on a bone with this one. He took it personally, he saw how he was endangering people on the highway and on the city streets,” Ward said.

In a week he arrested Arnold. Arnold bonded out of jail a couple days later, but now has a warrant out for his arrest. Right now, he's facing charges of endangering others while eluding police.