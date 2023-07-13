62-Year-Old With Brain Injury Missing For 2 Months, Family Desperate For Answers

A metro family is in a desperate search for a missing grandmother.

The family of 62-year-old Shari Kimbrough said they have not heard or seen from her in months and Kimbrough suffered a brain injury shortly before she vanished. The case is in the hands of the Midwest City Police Department.

The last time anyone close to Kimbrough saw her was May 9th.

“She was here visiting,” said Jacquelyn Thompson, relative.

Kimbrough left Jacquelyn Thompson's home in far southeast Oklahoma City without her purse and said she would be right back.

“I don’t really know what happened from there,” said Thompson.

Thompson said Kimbrough recently suffered a brain injury and has periods of confusion and memory loss.

“It’s not uncommon for her to just get up and leave since she had her brain injury,” said Thompson. “But for her to go so long without speaking to anybody is not like her.”

Kimbrough was close to three of her grandchildren and often checked in.

“She knows she’s always welcome to come here,” said Thompson. “I don’t know why she wouldn’t.”

Thompson said a fast-food employee saw Kimbrough near I-40 and Choctaw Road one month ago, but she was not in the area when relatives and police went to check.

Kimbrough has two tattoos. One is on her back, and one is located on her lower leg. Her relatives said she also loves to wear jewelry.

“She’ll have 15 bracelets on her hand,” said Thompson. “A bunch of necklaces.”

Thompson and others are desperate for answers and want to know if Kimbrough is safe.

“She’s somebody’s mother, she’s somebody’s grandmother,” said Thompson. “I mean she is loved, people do miss her and they want to find her.”

Call Midwest City police at (405) 739-1306 and leave a message for Detective Ramsey if you know of Kimbrough’s whereabouts or if you have seen her.