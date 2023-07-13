Investigation Underway After 1 Shot, Killed In SE Oklahoma City


Thursday, July 13th 2023, 5:19 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting near Southeast 66th Street and South Byers Avenue.

Police said multiple people were transported to the Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

June 15th, 2023

June 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

July 13th, 2023