Investigation Underway After 1 Shot, Killed In SE Oklahoma City

One person is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting near Southeast 66th Street and South Byers Avenue.

Police said multiple people were transported to the Oklahoma City Police Department headquarters.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



