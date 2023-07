By: News 9

GoFundMe Created To Help Cover Funeral Costs For Lake Overholser Drowning Victim

Family members have identified one of the two boys who drowned this week at Lake Overholser.

Family said it was Elijah Farrar's 11th birthday Monday when he went into the lake to look for a shoe, but he never resurfaced.

Elijah's mom started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his funeral.

