By: News 9

Police Ask For Help In Search For Remaining SW Oklahoma City Shooting Suspects

Oklahoma City Police are asking for help in identifying the remaining suspects in a southwest Oklahoma City shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on June 24th near Southwest 44th and Blackwelder.

Investigators said Charles Prather has been named as one of the suspects.

Prather has been arrested on several complaints including assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.