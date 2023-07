By: News 9

City Of Yukon Animal Control Facility Waiving Adoption Fees This Week

The City of Yukon Animal Control Facility is waiving all dog adoption fees this week.

Free adoptions will be available through Saturday.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

