Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Woodward Shooting

Police have identified a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in Woodward.

Woodward Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Blaine Patrick Adams.

Police said Shawn Michael Miller, 28, was found shot and killed at around 6:38 a.m. outside of a home near Jefferson Avenue and 9th Street.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between Miller and Adams, according to police.

Police said Adams was also injured during the confrontation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

It is unknown if there were any arrests made in connection to this incident.