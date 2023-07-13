Security Officer Assaulted During Education Board Meeting, Suspects Face Multiple Charges

Thursday, July 13th 2023, 9:20 am
Charges are filed against two men following an incident during the State board of Education's meeting last month.
Oklahoma County court documents said a Department of Public Safety Security officer was pushed by suspect Edwards Moore Jr. who is now facing four separate charges.
The officer said Moore and Leonard Scott III were blocking the entry to the Board of Education's meeting.
Scott is facing one count of impeding passage to a state building.
