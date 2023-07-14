Severe Weather Threat Returns Overnight For Western, Central Okla.

By: News 9

Storms are forecasted take off off in and near the panhandle. These storms will move into northwestern Oklahoma in the evening. Storms will approach the Oklahoma City metro between 10:00 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Friday.

The threats again this evening into tonight will be large hail up to the size of golf balls. A few storms could produce tennis ball sized hail.

Winds 75 to 80 mph will be possible. Areas that have already had flooding rains, could see additional flooding. Dangerous heat again on Friday before another complex of severe storms moves in from the north Friday night.

For the NextGen Live Radar, click here.

Severe Weather Alerts:

9:30 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Canadian County until 10:00 p.m.

9 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Tillman County until 9:30 p.m.