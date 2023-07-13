Missing Custer Man Located

By: News 9

UPDATE (8 p.m. 7/13/2023): Adams has been located, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Thursday they are are searching for a missing person from Custer City.

OHP said 64-Year-Old Fred Adams was last seen at his home in Custer City, and may be driving a red 2007 Ford F-150, with an Oklahoma tag numbered DDA591.

Adams is diagnosed with dementia, OHP said, and is known to carry a firearm in his vehicle at all times.