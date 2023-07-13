Oklahoma City Police Say Drop Of Blood Helps Solve Burglary Investigation

Thursday, July 13th 2023, 4:59 am
Oklahoma City Police said investigators were able to solve a burglary using a single drop of blood found at the scene.
OCPD said Daryl Crowder is accused of burglarizing several businesses along Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue.
A drop of blood found in a broken window frame matched Crowder's DNA, investigators said.
OCPD said Crowder has a history, including convictions for assault and battery on an officer, and burglary.
