By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police Say Drop Of Blood Helps Solve Burglary Investigation

Oklahoma City Police said investigators were able to solve a burglary using a single drop of blood found at the scene.

OCPD said Daryl Crowder is accused of burglarizing several businesses along Northwest 63rd Street and North May Avenue.

A drop of blood found in a broken window frame matched Crowder's DNA, investigators said.

OCPD said Crowder has a history, including convictions for assault and battery on an officer, and burglary.