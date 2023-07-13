Links Mentioned On July 13, 2023


Thursday, July 13th 2023, 3:09 am

By: News 9


Links Mentioned On July 13, 2023

Family Of Boy Who Drowned At Lake Overholser Honoring Life With Celebration

The family of Elijah Farrar, who drowned on Monday at Lake Overholser, is holding a "Going Home Celebration" to honor his life.

Showtimes For Filmed 1998 Stage Production Of "Oklahoma!" Starring Hugh Jackman

Did you know that Hugh Jackman starred in a stage production of "Oklahoma!" in 1998? Click here for showtimes to watch the filmed production.
