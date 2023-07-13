Links Mentioned On July 13, 2023

Thursday, July 13th 2023, 3:09 am
Family Of Boy Who Drowned At Lake Overholser Honoring Life With Celebration
The family of Elijah Farrar, who drowned on Monday at Lake Overholser, is holding a "Going Home Celebration" to honor his life.
Showtimes For Filmed 1998 Stage Production Of "Oklahoma!" Starring Hugh Jackman
Did you know that Hugh Jackman starred in a stage production of "Oklahoma!" in 1998? Click here for showtimes to watch the filmed production.
