Multiple Oklahomans Nominated For Emmys

By: News 9

We have the nominations for the 75th annual Emmys, here are the Oklahomans up for awards.

Bill Hader of Tulsa is nominated for best lead comedy actor, directing, and writing for "Barry."

Putnam City North alumni James Marsden is nominated for Best Supporting Comedy Actor for "Jury Duty."

Honorary Oklahoman Nick Offerman and husband of OKC's Megan Mullally is nominated for Best Guest Drama Actor for "The Last of Us."

"Tulsa King" is nominated for Stunt Coordination in a Comedy or Variety.

"Reservation Dogs" is nominated for Sound Editing for a Comedy.