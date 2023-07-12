‘We Make It Happen’: Eastside Steppers Track Team Impacting Kids And The Nation

-

For 30 years, the Eastside Steppers track team has been representing the east side of Oklahoma City all over the country.

“We started with only two kids at the time, and we grew to as many as 100 kids,” said team founder and coach Tim Taylor.

The summer AAU team is designed to develop kids between the ages of six to 18, even kids that may seem to be less talented.

“Other programs, I hate to say it, didn’t think they were good enough, and they became all-Americans,” said Taylor.

The traveling AAU team allows kids to compete nationally.

“I got first in my 100 and I got second in my 200,” said eight-year-old team member Alexander.

“Every year we have had an all-American. One or two all-Americans come back, or a junior Olympic champion,” said Taylor.

It also exposes them to other parts of the country while they compete.

“We get to share the eastside, with most of the world,” said seven-year-old Gregory Moore.

The team also gives them hope for their future.

“I hope to go to college, you know really just go as far as I can. If the Olympics? Then yes, but really just focusing on getting in college right now,” aid Eastside Stepper Nia Moore.

“I plan on running in college and going to the Olympics,” said Eastside Stepper Cherryse Wilson.

“Actually, helps me just in life, like when you get to the end stretch and you’re almost done, you have to keep pushing and then you’ll get where you want to be,” said team member Ahmad Abdul-Haqq.

They are currently preparing for nationals in Eugene, Oregon later this month, and traveling with 70 kids is a challenge.

“We tend to make it happen, you know that is our slogan on the back of the shirt, is ‘we make it happen’ and we’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids there,” said coach Keitha Wyatt.

“We guarantee you that your kid is going to get better, we’re not going to say that they are going to win,” said Taylor.

The team heads to nationals in Eugene Oregon in just a couple of weeks, if you’d like to support or want to find out more about the team visit their website www.eastsidesteppers.net or follow them on Facebook @The Eastside Steppers.