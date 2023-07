By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 70-year-old earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said the robbery happened near Southwest 24th Street and South Harvey Avenue.

Police said the suspect shoved the victim down, assaulted them and took off with their personal belongings.

If you have any information in connection to the robbery, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.