OKC Zoo’s Will And Wiley Celebrate 20th Birthday


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 4:22 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating Will and Wiley's 20th birthday!

The grizzly bear brothers are named after Will Rogers and Wiley Post, and they got extra treats Wednesday.

Everyone that came out to say Happy Birthday participated in activities like paint a paw and a make a birthday card station for the bears.

Zoo officials are also encouraging people to donate $100 or more to their bear exhibit.

Anyone who gives will be entered to win an exclusive encounter with Will and Wiley and a $1,000 flight voucher with Southwest Airlines.﻿
