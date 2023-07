By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is letting breakfast and beach drinks collide with her piña colada waffle.

Ingredients:

1 coconut cake mix 1 cup milk 3 eggs 1/3 cup melted butter 4 pineapple rings 1 teaspoon rum or rum extract

Instructions:

Heat the waffle iron according to manufacturer instructions. In a large bowl mix together the cake mix, milk, melted butter, eggs, and rum extract. Once the waffle iron is ready, sprinkle 1 tablespoon brown sugar into the bottom of waffle iron & lay pineapple ring on top of sugar. Add approximately 1/2 cup of cake batter over the top of the pineapple and lower the lid and cook until the ready light comes on. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.