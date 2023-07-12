OSBI Arrests Lincoln County Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Lincoln County man accused of possessing child pornography.

Agents said on Monday, they were informed that Robert Tippy, 56, had explicit images of children on his computer.

A search warrant was executed on the same day at Tippy’s home by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the evidence provided, Tippy was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on the complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.