Police Wrangle Loose Goats After Hectic Pursuit

By: News 9

Police officers in Glendale, Arizona were on a wild chase to catch a pair of goats.

Police said the pair of four legged suspects escaped their owners homes and were wandering around the neighborhood.

The officers were finally able to wrangle the goats and safely return them to their grateful owner.

One of the officers was an old pro at wrangling farm animals after catching a loose mule a few weeks earlier.﻿