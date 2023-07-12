Report: Arts Council Discontinues NYE Opening Night, Shortens Festival Of The Arts

By: News 9

-

Arts Council Oklahoma City has announced some big changes for several of their events.

According to an article from The Oklahoman, the organization is ending its Opening Night New Year’s Eve celebration after 37 years.

Click here for more information and to view The Oklahoman’s full article.

Dropping attendance was the main factor that led to the cancellation of the metro event, according to The Oklahoman.

The article also said the organization is shortening the April Festival of the Arts from six days to four. However, the organization said they will be open an hour later over the festival weekend.

The 2024 Festival of the Arts will take place from April 25-28.

The organization told The Oklahoman the reason behind the decision is to stay in line with other festivals across the nation in order for new artists to apply and showcase new and fresh art.