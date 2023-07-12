Dangerous Heat With More Storms On The Way


Wednesday, July 12th 2023, 7:01 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Excessive heat warnings are out for Wednesday, with highs ranging from 95 to 105 degrees and heat indices from 105 to 115.

After recent rains, the moisture content at the surface is high. This makes it so very steamy.

Please be careful today out in the heat. Hydrate and take breaks! Wednesday night, a slight chance for scattered showers and storms.

Thursday, the heat index will again range from 105 to 111. There will be a slight chance for pop up showers and storms.

Thursday evening into the night additional storms will flare up. These could produce winds to 65 mph and localized flooding. 
