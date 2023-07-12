Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty To 2022 Fatal Hit-And-Run

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City man pleaded guilty to killing two people in a 2022 hit-and-run while driving under the influence.

Court documents said 25-year-old Antonio Mitchell had alcohol, marijuana, and amphetamines in his system when he crashed into another driver while speeding near Newcastle in December.

Investigators said that driver and Mitchell's passenger died at the scene.

Mitchell faces up to eight years in federal prison for each count of involuntary manslaughter.