Police: Man Paralyzed After NW Oklahoma City Crash, Attempted Traffic Stop

A man has been paralyzed from the waist down after a crash and attempted traffic stop that happened Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Oklahoma City Police said they attempted a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. on Ronnie Henderson, 38, before he fled the scene at a high rate of speed in the 3800 block of Interstate 235 northbound.

Police said they lost sight of Henderson before they could pursue him.

Police then received a call that Henderson's vehicle was involved in a rollover crash near Northwest 50th Street and the I-44 westbound exit.

Police said the vehicle went airborne, cleared a 6-foot fence, rolled and landed in an area with large pipes.

Henderson was transported to the hospital where hospital staff told police about his condition, police said.

Police said they located about half a pound of meth and a large amount of money in the vehicle.