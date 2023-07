By: News 9

Oklahoma Co. Criminal Justice Authority Hands Over Legal Duties To DA

In a unanimous vote, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority handed over legal representation duties to District Attorney Vicki Behenna.

Members of the authority voted 6-0 on Monday to name Behenna's office as the agency's counsel in any cases against the jail trust.

Trustees then went into executive session to discuss two federal lawsuits over two detainee deaths.