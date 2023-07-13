By: News 9

Suspect In Custody, Accused Of Shooting At Officers During Traffic Stop

Officers Shot At During Traffic Stop, Suspect At Large

-

A man accused of shooting at authorities during a traffic stop is in custody, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Shelton Sutton's family turned him in to authorities Wednesday night without incident, deputies said.

This is a breaking news update. Read the original report below.

---

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after shots were fired at a traffic stop near Route 66 and North 3380 Road.

One person is in custody while one suspect is still outstanding.

Officers say the outstanding suspect, Shelton Sutton, is armed.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting, but one was injured on a foot chase.