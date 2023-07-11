Volunteer Disaster Relief Group Clears Storm Damage In Weatherford

-

Weatherford is still cleaning up after being hit hard by a storm over the weekend. Now, a volunteer group is stepping up to help.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is in Weatherford serving as many residents as they can, and one says she doesn’t know what she would’ve done without their help.

"It would have been weeks before I could've gotten anything done," said Nedra Forsythe, a Weatherford resident who received help from the volunteers. "I had limbs broken everywhere. I couldn't get out of the back of my house."

Nedra was losing sleep trying to imagine where to begin with fixing her house’s damage.

"I'm a widow. I have no close family. I have no one to count on but god," she said.

According to Nedra, the volunteers were an answered prayer.

"These wonderful men, they've just been a lifesaver to me," she said.

"Personally it's a huge blessing to see god work through us," said volunteer Richard Brown.

He says this is their calling.

"Because we're not doing this, he's using us,” Brown said. “We're just his hands and feet."

And their purpose is to help people like Nedra.

"It's like the lady's house we're working on now,” Brown said. “She's elderly and retired."

"I can't even think about what the cost would actually be for some of these folks," he said.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is a non-profit, for this reason.

"We do not charge one single cent for what we do," Brown said.

According to Richard, their work is just getting started.

"Oh yes, we're going to continue to provide," he said. “We're called by god to serve and that's what we try to do."

And Nedra is finally at ease.

"I can sleep at night again," she said, adding that they’ll never know what their help means to her.

The group says they will continue to provide services in Weatherford for as long as they're needed.