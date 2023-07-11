OCPD Installing New Flock Cameras

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department is increasing their crime fighting toolbox with the addition of new cameras. The department says these new cameras have already helped solve over 100 crimes, everything from stolen cars to homicide.

The camera captures license plate numbers, makes, models and colors and other identifiable features.

OCPD currently has 25 of them and is about to install 65 more.

The department says a few days ago one of those cameras helped catch a suspect in a case that began with a stolen car.

“They ended up in Kansas where they ended up shooting at a farmer and his family and then they came back into Oklahoma City,” Captain Littlejohn with the OCPD said. “With the flock camera, we were able to locate that person and take them into custody.”

Police say the cameras do not recognize faces or store personal identifiable information.

But it will recognize vehicles linked to, for instance, amber alerts, grand theft auto, hit and run, or vehicles seen fleeing crime scenes.

“Seven out of 10 crimes usually involve some sort of vehicle,” said Littlejohn. “So this helps us investigate those crimes that we can use when we get any type of lead on a vehicle that we can use.”

OCPD says the new cameras should be installed by the end of the month.