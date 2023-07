By: News 9

Police: Man Arrested After Jumping Into Oklahoma River With Homemade Parachute

Oklahoma City Police said they arrested a man for jumping into the Oklahoma River with a homemade parachute.

Police said they got several calls about Zachary Magee sitting on top of the Exchange Bridge.

Reports said he jumped into the river and later argued with police when they told him to get out.

Magee told police he has done this 15 to 20 times because he gets too hot.