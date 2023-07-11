Police Find Guns, Drugs In Suspect's Car After NE OKC Pursuit

A metro 18-year-old, who is out of jail on bond awaiting sentencing for a murder case, was arrested on Monday after a pursuit with Oklahoma City Police.

The pursuit came to an end at 10:44 a.m. in a driveway near Northeast 10th and Standish Avenue.

Police said the suspects crashed the car and took off on foot. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was high above the scene where police said Rhiyan Long, 18, and his passenger 19-year-old Kamrun Jones jumped out of the car after an eight-minute pursuit.

Officers and canines searched homes and backyards eventually finding both suspects.

“The passenger was taken into custody quickly after the vehicle became disabled,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The driver fled and was later located in a backyard.”

As the suspects were taken to jail, officers still on scene searched the car they abandoned.

According to an arrest affidavit police found a black handgun loaded with 17 rounds, an automatic rifle loaded with 29 rounds, multiple bags, and containers with marijuana inside a backpack and a red bandana.

Police noted that Jones was a known gang member and was arrested in a rival gang neighborhood. Police said both individuals have violent felony records.

Jones will be sentenced later this month in connection to a 2021 murder case, and Long was charged this year for a drive-by shooting.