Gov. Stitt Announces Launch Of New Program Aimed To Review State Justice System

By: News 9, News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the launch of a new program that’s aimed to review the state’s justice system.

A press release from Gov. Stitt’s Office said the program, called the MODERN Justice Task Force, would conduct an intensive review of the state’s justice system by identifying evidence-based strategies to reduce crime and recidivism, enhance public safety and increase opportunities for all Oklahomans.

Gov. Stitt released the following statements in the press release:

“Today, we’re taking concrete steps towards a safer, smarter, and more efficient justice system in Oklahoma,” Gov. Stitt said. “With all three branches of government working together, we’re demonstrating to all four million Oklahomans the state’s commitment to strengthening public safety while ensuring our justice system works fairly and efficiently.”

“After years of focusing on statewide efforts, we’ve realized the extent of the strain our jails and sheriffs are facing, and understand that reforms are needed. By investing time and energy through the Task Force process, we can be smart about local criminal justice in ways that will ensure we are being right on crime, while at the same time providing help to those who need it,” said Speaker McCall. “Importantly, this will be a state and local led effort based on policy ideas generated by Oklahomans for Oklahomans. The citizens of our state should rest assured that their safety and security is our number one priority, and this Task Force will make sure that important factor is taken into account when weighing any criminal justice reforms they may recommend.”

The press release also said MODERN would examine data from jails across the state over the next six months and evaluate strategies from other states that have protected public safety as well as shift resources to more cost-effective solutions.

“Any focus we have must keep crime victims in mind, ensure violent criminals stay behind bars while finding ways to get addicts and people who are mentally ill the help they need before breaking the law,” Pro Tem Greg Treat said in the press release. “There are many avenues to explore in this space but the policy needs to be attainable, affordable, and sustainable in the long term. I look forward to seeing the Task Force’s recommendations to increase efficiency and maximize the return on taxpayers’ public safety investment.”

After the review is completed, the program will provide recommendations to the state legislature for consideration during the 2024 session that begins in February.

“Data gathered for and studied by this Task Force is vital for all stakeholders to understand if Oklahoma is to remove obstacles in the criminal justice system. The Administrative Office of the Courts is grateful for the opportunity to participate and to support efforts that will improve access to justice for all citizens,” Administrative Director of the Courts Jari Askins said.