Residents Left Without Power, Stuck After Storms Knock Over Power Lines

'We're Stuck In Here': Downed Power Lines Block Roadway Outside NW OKC Neighborhood

-

Some residents in northwest Oklahoma City are trapped after a line of storms knocked over power lines outside their neighborhood.

OG&E crews are working to clear Northwest 122nd Street between North Pennsylvania and North Western avenues after winds knocked over power lines.

Some residents told News 9 that OG&E told them it will take a week before they can clean up the roadway.

News 9’s Addie Crawford was at the neighborhood Tuesday morning, speaking to residents affected by the storms.