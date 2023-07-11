'We're Stuck In Here': Downed Power Lines Block Roadway Outside NW OKC Neighborhood

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 9:34 am
Some residents in northwest Oklahoma City are trapped after a line of storms knocked over power lines outside their neighborhood.
OG&E crews are working to clear Northwest 122nd Street between North Pennsylvania and North Western avenues after winds knocked over power lines.
Some residents told News 9 that OG&E told them it will take a week before they can clean up the roadway.
News 9’s Addie Crawford was at the neighborhood Tuesday morning, speaking to residents affected by the storms.
