Early-Morning Storms Bring Power Outages, Wind Damage, Flooding Across Central Okla.

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 9:42 am
A line of severe storms moved through parts of the state overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday morning, causing flooding, wind damage and power outages.
Thousands were left without power after strong winds knocked over power lines across the metro.
Click here for an outage map from OG&E.
Click here for an outage map from PSO.
A neighborhood in northwest Oklahoma City is currently blocked from leaving due to downed power lines.
