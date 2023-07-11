Early-Morning Storms Bring Power Outages, Wind Damage, Flooding Across Central Okla.

By: News 9

WATCH: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Flies Over Downed Power Lines Across NW Oklahoma City Roadway

Residents Left Without Power, Stuck After Storms Knock Over Power Lines

'We're Stuck In Here': Downed Power Lines Block Roadway Outside NW OKC Neighborhood

Thousands Without Power As Storms Sweep Across Oklahoma

Downed Power Lines Cause Road Closure In Northwest Oklahoma City

A line of severe storms moved through parts of the state overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday morning, causing flooding, wind damage and power outages.

Thousands were left without power after strong winds knocked over power lines across the metro.

A neighborhood in northwest Oklahoma City is currently blocked from leaving due to downed power lines.