Police: Argument Between Nephew And Uncle At SE OKC Mobile Home Park Turns Deadly

The search for an accused killer ended in southeast Oklahoma City over the weekend.

The suspect was arrested for a deadly shooting involving a relative. Police arrested the victim’s nephew 42-year-old Joshua Driever the day after the deadly shooting.

Driever was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one first-degree murder complaint.

A family argument turned deadly Saturday night. Witnesses called police to the Apollo Mobile Home Park near Southeast 44th Street and Interstate 35 after hearing gunshots.

“Officers learned this was a family disturbance between two people,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The shooter had fled the residence prior to police arriving.”

Officers found 58-year-old Danny Grenzebach shot in the chest and head near the bedroom of the home. Police said he died at the scene.

“I just hate that it happened,” Latonna Hibbare, a neighbor, said.

Hibbare has known the family for several years.

“We hang out and just talk about everything,” Hibbare said. “They were just normal people down there.”

Hibbare said police were at the home the morning after the shooting and had Driever in handcuffs.

Police found the suspect hiding behind a shed in the backyard of the family's home.

“I saw the other son in handcuffs and blood down his pants,” Hibbare said.

Police said both men were living at the home but did not have details about what their fight was about.

Driever has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.