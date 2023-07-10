‘Like He Was Walking Into A Warzone’: Mustang Man Injured At Chaotic 4th Of July Event

A popular Fourth of July celebration in Mustang left one man badly injured after he was hit by a rogue firework. Now his mother, who wished to remain anonymous, is voicing her concerns about the event. She says the free-for-all at the park was a recipe for disaster.

"He had no idea what he was walking into," she said. “The way he described it was like he was walking into a warzone.”

This local mother says her 25-year-old son was blindsided on July 4th.

"Before we knew it, he had been hit," she said.

He took a firework to the eye, impairing his vision and causing him to need stitches.

"They're hopeful his vision will return with time as he heals," she said.

Now she just wants people to be aware.

"We know a lot of people come from outside of town to shoot off fireworks, so we try to direct them to that park for that purpose," said Mustang City Manager Timothy Rooney. "It's a rich part of our tradition in this community."

According to Rooney, the celebration isn't going anywhere.

"Like it or not, this community seems to love it," he said.

Rooney says they do everything they can to help, including staging first responders at the park in case of emergency.

"We try to make sure we have plenty of emergency response at this location," said Rooney.

But at the end of the day, he says it's each person's responsibility to be careful.

"How you space yourself and your distance, that's your personal responsibility and we encourage people to be aware of that," he explained.

"And that's fair," said the concerned mother, but her concerns still stand.

"The biggest thing was all the children that we're running around," she said. "That could've been so devastating had that rocket hit a small child."

She wants this to be a wakeup call for people in the future, since she says her son was not aware of how chaotic this Fourth of July celebration would be.

"Just making sure that the ones who have never seen that before know what they're walking into," she said.