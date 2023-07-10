Sassy Mama: Pizza Waffles
Monday, July 10th 2023, 5:03 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her pizza waffle recipe, perfect for a breakfast for dinner night.
Ingredients:
- 1 can flaky biscuits
- Spaghetti sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni or sausage crumbles
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning salt
Instructions:
- Preheat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut biscuit in half, use your fingers to create a flattened round of each of the biscuit halves.
- Lay 1/2 on the hot waffle iron add a tablespoon of spaghetti sauce add your favorite pizza, toppings and cheese.
- Set the remaining half of the biscuit on top and lower the lid.
- Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
- While waffle is cooking, melt the butter and add seasonings.
- Brush the waffle with the melted butter. S
- erve with additional warm spaghetti sauce.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.