Sassy Mama: Pizza Waffles

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her pizza waffle recipe, perfect for a breakfast for dinner night.

Ingredients:

1 can flaky biscuits Spaghetti sauce Mozzarella cheese Pepperoni or sausage crumbles 1/4 cup melted butter 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning salt





Instructions:

Preheat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cut biscuit in half, use your fingers to create a flattened round of each of the biscuit halves. Lay 1/2 on the hot waffle iron add a tablespoon of spaghetti sauce add your favorite pizza, toppings and cheese. Set the remaining half of the biscuit on top and lower the lid. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. While waffle is cooking, melt the butter and add seasonings. Brush the waffle with the melted butter. S erve with additional warm spaghetti sauce.





For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.