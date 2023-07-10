Sassy Mama: Pizza Waffles


Monday, July 10th 2023, 5:03 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her pizza waffle recipe, perfect for a breakfast for dinner night.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 can flaky biscuits
  2. Spaghetti sauce
  3. Mozzarella cheese
  4. Pepperoni or sausage crumbles
  5. 1/4 cup melted butter
  6. 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning salt


Instructions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Cut biscuit in half, use your fingers to create a flattened round of each of the biscuit halves.
  3. Lay 1/2 on the hot waffle iron add a tablespoon of spaghetti sauce add your favorite pizza, toppings and cheese.
  4. Set the remaining half of the biscuit on top and lower the lid.
  5. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
  6. While waffle is cooking, melt the butter and add seasonings.
  7. Brush the waffle with the melted butter. S
  8. erve with additional warm spaghetti sauce.


For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
