Sassy Mama: Chaffles
Monday, July 10th 2023, 3:52 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her savory waffle recipes.
Ingredients:
- 3 eggs
- 2 tablespoon green onions, chopped
- 1/2 cup cheese, shredded
- 2 strips crisp bacon, crumbled
- 1/4 cup shredded potato
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Fresh salsa
Instructions:
- Preheat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium sized bowl whisk together eggs, green onions, cheese, bacon and any other mix-ins.
- Spoon the egg mixture to the center of the waffle iron.
- Allow egg to spread to the edge and then close the lid.
- Cook until indicator light on waffle iron says ready or wait 3-4 minutes before opening.
- Serve with fresh salsa.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.