Sassy Mama: Chaffles

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is sharing her savory waffle recipes.

Ingredients:

3 eggs 2 tablespoon green onions, chopped 1/2 cup cheese, shredded 2 strips crisp bacon, crumbled 1/4 cup shredded potato Nonstick cooking spray Fresh salsa





Instructions:

Preheat waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium sized bowl whisk together eggs, green onions, cheese, bacon and any other mix-ins. Spoon the egg mixture to the center of the waffle iron. Allow egg to spread to the edge and then close the lid. Cook until indicator light on waffle iron says ready or wait 3-4 minutes before opening. Serve with fresh salsa.





For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.