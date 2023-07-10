2 In Custody After NE Oklahoma City Search, Pursuit


Monday, July 10th 2023, 3:39 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police confirm that two people involved in a a pursuit Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City are in custody.

The male suspect bailed the vehicle in the driveway of a home near Northeast 10th Street and North Bryant Avenue. He was found hiding in a backyard on Northeast 11th Street.

Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit started as a routine traffic stop when the man fled from authorities.

Police said the driver Rhiyan Long, 18, and the passenger Kamrun Jones, 19, were both taken into custody.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as police removed evidence from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2023

July 11th, 2023

July 10th, 2023

July 10th, 2023