2 In Custody After NE Oklahoma City Search, Pursuit

Monday, July 10th 2023, 3:39 pm
Oklahoma City Police confirm that two people involved in a a pursuit Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City are in custody.
The male suspect bailed the vehicle in the driveway of a home near Northeast 10th Street and North Bryant Avenue. He was found hiding in a backyard on Northeast 11th Street.
Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit started as a routine traffic stop when the man fled from authorities.
Police said the driver Rhiyan Long, 18, and the passenger Kamrun Jones, 19, were both taken into custody.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as police removed evidence from the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
