Downed Power Lines Close Parts Of SW Oklahoma City Street

Monday, July 10th 2023, 9:43 am
Oklahoma City officials have issued a warning to drivers that parts of a roadway are closed due to downed power lines in southwest Oklahoma City.
Pennsylvania Avenue from Southwest 149th to Southwest 157th Street is closed.
The city said Western Farmers Electric had a transmission structure fall into OG&E equipment, downing the poles and lines and causing a power outage.
The company is now working on removing the poles from the street so OG&E can repair the power lines.
