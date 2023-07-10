Downed Power Lines Close Parts Of SW Oklahoma City Street


Monday, July 10th 2023, 9:43 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officials have issued a warning to drivers that parts of a roadway are closed due to downed power lines in southwest Oklahoma City.

Pennsylvania Avenue from Southwest 149th to Southwest 157th Street is closed.

The city said Western Farmers Electric had a transmission structure fall into OG&E equipment, downing the poles and lines and causing a power outage.

The company is now working on removing the poles from the street so OG&E can repair the power lines.
