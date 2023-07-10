Oklahoma City Police, Firefighters Rescue Man From Storm Drain

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma City Police and firefighters rescued a man swept into a water drainage area in southwest Oklahoma city.

Authorities said this happened at around 12 p.m. on Sunday when a man went to pick up his dog and slipped, falling into a water drainage area near Southwest 40th Street and Interstate 44.

The man was then carried down stream to Southwest 29th Street, where he was successfully pulled from the flowing water.

Medics on scene said they treated the victim at the scene, but he refused further treatment afterwards.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said this is a good reminder that it only takes 4 to 6 inches of flowing water to move a person downstream, and only two feet of water to move a vehicle.