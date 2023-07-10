Burned Oklahoma City Church Plans To Rebuild Despite Setbacks

-

The congregation of an Oklahoma City church left in ruins are planning to rebuild the structure.

The God of No Limits Church has dealt with arson, storm damage and theft over the past few months.

"We’re struggling with seeing this," pastor Marty Alvarado said.

High winds sweeping through the Oklahoma City metro over the weekend tore down the church's outdoor service tent, and the entire back awning of the building.

Alvarado said homeless often try to find shelter under that back awning, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Alvarado also said two generators have been stolen out of the remaining items left inside the church, but that despite everything, he still holds hope for the future.

Referencing the biblical story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego from the Book of Daniel, Alvarado said they believe they will walk through the flames into something better.

“We’re going to come out not smelling like smoke," Alvarado said. "I believe that is how He is going to bless us, and we will have something better here that will be more useful for the community we are in.”

The church is set to be demolished by the end of July, but plans for a new church building are underway in the previous parking lot.

"If we can get this down, I think it’ll help us take the next step,” Alvarado said.

