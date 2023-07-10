2 Horses Killed In Southeast Oklahoma City Trailer Fire

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters responded after a trailer carrying horses caught fire on Sunday in the southeastern part of the city.

Alaina Holmes said she was driving her 14-year-old daughter, Bailey, from the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals to the International Finals Youth Rodeo when her trailer caught fire.

The fire spread to where the horses were located, and both Alaina and Bailey received minor burns from trying to save the animals.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, the department said.