Police: Argument With Family Member Escalates To Deadly SE OKC Shooting

By: News 9

Police have identified the victim and suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to the scene near Southeast 44th Street and South Prospect Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found Danny Grenzebach, 58, shot to death inside of the home.

Police said they learned that there was an argument between Grenzebach and a family member, who he was living with, when the shooting happened.

Police have identified the suspect as Joshua Driever, 42, who initially fled the scene on foot, but he was later found.

Driever was found hiding in the backyard of the home and was taken into custody, according to police.

Driever was booked on the complaint of first-degree murder.