Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 9

Sunday, July 9th 2023, 8:21 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes.
OKC Thunder Squad Gaining Confidence, Experience At Las Vegas Summer League
Former Sooner Tanner Groves Chats With Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee
OKC Thunder Upside, Expectations For Next Season
Big 12 Football Preseason Polls, All-Conference Teams Released
Sepp Straka Wins John Deere Classic With Final-Round 62 Despite Closing Double Bogey
Former Owasso Rams Baseball Player Shares Thoughts On Men's College World Series
