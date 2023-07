By: News 9

OKC Dodgers Defeat Albuquerque 3-0 After Tough Start To Series

-

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are on a cold streak in the middle of an otherwise hot season.

The Dodgers lost four straight to the Albuquerque Isotopes leading into the matchup on Sunday.

Gavin Stone pitched six scoreless innings and Michael Busch's home run gave OKC the 3-0 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

News 9's Chris Williams shared highlights, at 5:30 p.m.