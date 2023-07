By: News 9

Caught On Camera: Car Submerged In Floodwater In South Oklahoma City

Caught On Camera: Multiple Vehicles Caught In Floodwater In SW Oklahoma City

'It's Up To Our Necks': Crews Respond To Water Rescue Underneath Moore Bridge

Severe storms swept through parts of the state during the early morning hours Sunday morning, bringing flooded roadways and wind damage.

The News 9 Storm Trackers surveyed damage, including downed powerlines and debris from floodwater across the metro.

Several thousand Oklahomans were reported to be without power. Click here for an outage map from OG&E.