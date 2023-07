By: News 9

Fire Damages Duplex In NW Oklahoma City; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters battled flames at a NW Oklahoma City duplex Saturday night that started in the garage, OKCFD says.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a couple was inside the home during the fire, but escaped and alerted neighbors of the flames.

OKCFD said there's an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

