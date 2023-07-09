5-Star Tight End Chooses Sooners Over Alabama, Miami

By: News 9

Davon Mitchell, a five-star tight end from California, picked Oklahoma over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricane on Saturday.

Mitchell is 6-foot-5 and is the top recruit in California for the class of 2025, but he plans to reclassify to 2024 to join OU for its first season in the SEC.

He played his first two years at Allen High School in Texas before transferring to California powerhouse Los Alamitos.

He is widely regarded as one of the top tight ends in the nation and he's the highest-rated Sooner commit for the class of 2024.