Report: OKC Thunder Acquire 3 Players In Trade Sending Mills To Atlanta Hawks


Saturday, July 8th 2023, 3:22 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The OKC Thunder are trading recently-acquired guard Patty Mills to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for three players and a second-round pick.

According to ESPN, The Thunder receive TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick for Mills, who the team traded for on July 2.

Both Garuba and Washington are former first-round picks.

The Thunder now have 35 draft picks, including 15 first-rounders, over the next seven seasons, according to ESPN.

