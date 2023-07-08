Police: Missing Ohio Runaway Located With Felons In Pawnee, Okla

By: News 9

A 17-year-old reported missing from Ohio was located in a Pawnee, Oklahoma home with three men who were later found to be felons, one of which is a convicted sex offender.

Pawnee County Deputies arrested Christian Michael Cross and charged him with harboring a runaway, lewd acts to a child, conspiracy to commit a felony and taking a juvenile across state lines. David Warren Todd, a registered sex offender, was arrested for possession of child pornography.

On June 23, deputies responded to a disturbance call near Jennings. The deputies discovered the missing girl. During the investigation, it was discovered the juvenile had been brought to Oklahoma and sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old was put into custody and placed in a shelter until her guardians arrived.

Deputies obtained search warrants for two homes in Jennings.

On July 6, deputies searched the homes and discovered child pornography. Deputies also seized electronics for forensic examination, according to authorities.

Deputies are working to locate the third person of interest.